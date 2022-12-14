Burnsville beat Hopkins/Park Nordics

The Burnsville won their road game against the Hopkins/Park Nordics on Tuesday, ending 8-3.

The Burnsville players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Madisyn Krumholz. Aurelia Meza and Ella Bond assisted.

Seven goals were scored in the second period, and the Burnsville players led 7-2 going in to the third period.

Sofia Hoffman narrowed the gap to 7-3 late into the third period.

Lily Keefe increased the lead to 8-3 one minute later, assisted by Ella Bond and Aurelia Meza.

Next games:

The Nordics are set to face Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena, while the Burnsville players face Rosemount at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. Both games take place Thursday.