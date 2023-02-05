Burnsville beat Eastview Lightning

The Burnsville won their road game against the Eastview Lightning on Saturday, ending 5-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Burnsville players took the lead when Madisyn Krumholz scored the first goal assisted by Lily Keefe and Charlotte Goings.

Halfway through, Lauren Speegle scored a goal, assisted by Jessica Wilhelm and Brynn Dihel , making the score 1-1.

The Burnsville players made it 2-1 with a goal from Ella Bond.

Olivia Tilbury then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Heidi Deuel and Ella Bond assisted.

Madisyn Krumholz increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ella Bond and Lily Keefe.

Madisyn Krumholz increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.