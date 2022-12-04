Burnevik's two goals net Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars victory over Proctor/Hermantown Mirage
The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars bested the visiting Proctor/Hermantown Mirage on Friday, ending 5-2.
The Cougars started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Kyla Keding scoring in the first minute.
The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Taylor Zahalka scoredopened the scoring, assisted by Brooklyn Johnson.
Jane Eckstrom narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Mya Gunderson and Alyssa Yokom.
Sydney Burnevik increased the lead to 3-1 just one minute later, assisted by Brooklyn Johnson and Lily McKenzie.
Megan Bonfigt narrowed the gap to 3-2 just one minute later, assisted by Ella Rothe and Natalya Hooey.
Sydney Burnevik increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later.
Kylie Scott increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later.
Coming up:
The Cougars travel to Osseo/Park Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena. The Mirage will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Grand Rapids Arena.