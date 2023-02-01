Buffalo Bison have ended their losing streak after 1-3 vs. St. Cloud Crush

The game between the St. Cloud Crush and the hosting Buffalo Bison finished 3-1. Buffalo's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bison took the lead when Raegan Wurm scored the first goal assisted by Anna Kubu .

The Bison made it 2-0 with a goal from Kami Moser .

The Bison increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Kami Moser found the back of the net yet again.

Jenna Amundson narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third, assisted by Cosette Ritter and Ava Schmidt.

Next up, the Bison face Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena, while the Crush face Alexandria on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. Both games take place on Thursday.