Buffalo Bison got a shut out against North Shore Storm

The Buffalo Bison picked up a decisive home win against the North Shore Storm. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Bison opened strong, right after the puck drop with Grace Bergstrom scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Audyn Molesky and Marlo Reynolds .

Avery Corbin increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Pieper Stodola.

Next games:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Bison hosting the Skippers at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena, and the Storm playing the Spartans at 5:30 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena.