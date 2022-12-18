Buffalo Bison beat Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks 0-1 for their first win of the season

After 10 games, the Buffalo Bison finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came at home against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks, in a game that Buffalo won 1-0.

Buffalo's Heidi Johnson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bison took the lead when Heidi Johnson scored the first goal assisted by Kaiya Johnson.

Ahead of Saturday's home game, the Bison had suffered nine consecutive defeats.

Next up:

The Stormhawks play against Holy Angels on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Bison will face Northern Tier on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.