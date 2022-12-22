Brueske strikes twice as Moorhead Spuds beat Roseau Rams

The Moorhead Spuds defeated the visiting Roseau Rams 5-2 on Tuesday.

The hosting Spuds took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Taylor Brueske. Annie Krieg and Kate Kosobud assisted.

The Rams tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Summer Byfuglien late into the first, assisted by Payton Remick and Lily Erickson .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Spuds.

Jasmine Hovda narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Ella Ketring .

Taylor Brueske increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Ella Holm.

Coming up:

Next up, the Spuds face Warroad at 6 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The Rams take on Bemidji on the road at 6 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. Both games will be played on on Thursday.