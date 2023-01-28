Brooke Nelson’s four-goal performance lifts Stillwater to Hockey Day Minnesota win over hometown hosts

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Stillwater junior forward Brooke Nelson's four-goal performance on Hockey Day Minnesota led the Ponies to an 8-3 victory Saturday over White Bear Lake.

The hometown host of the event tacked on the first goal of the game only a few minutes into the match. Elaina Hosfield scored her first varsity goal on a nice play from teammate Hailey Dawe.

Hunter Reardon tied things up for Stillwater early in the first period, and that's when the Ponies took off on the scoreboard.

Brooke Nelson then decided to score four straight goals; three in the first period and one in the second. Three were at even-strength and one came on the power play.

White Bear Lake forward Elaina Hosfield (14) and Stillwater defense Alexa March (8) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Stillwater continued to dominate most of the game. White Bear Lake made a nice push towards the end of the game though as Amanda Smythe scored twice in the final minutes of regulation.

Stillwater is now 18-4 on the season while White Bear Lake falls to 8-15.

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GAME

Stillwater 8, White Bear Lake 3

SW: 4-2-2

WBL: 1-0-2

First period scoring — 1. WBL, Elaina Hosfield (Hailey Dawe); 1. SW, Hunter Reardon (Olivia Dejarnett); 2. SW, Brooke Nelson (Josie Lang); 3. SW, Nelson (Lang) (pp); 4. SW, Nelson (Josie St. Martin, Addison Finn)

Penalties — WBL, Zoe Timmons (body checking)

Second period scoring — 5. SW, Nelson (Kylie Ligday); 6. SW, Lang (unassisted)

Penalties — SW, Dejarnett (tripping); WBL, Amanda Smythe (interference); WBL, Timmons (tripping); SW, Finn (interference); SW, Alexa March (hooking); SW, Hailey Olson (high-sticking); SW, Ligday (high-sticking)

Third period scoring — 2. WBL, Smythe (Talia Domschot); 3. WBL, Smythe (Timmons); 7. SW, St. Martin (Braunshausen); 8. SW, Reardon (Ligday)

Penalties — SW, Too Many Players (bench minor);

SOG: SW, 31 (14: 9: 8); WBL, 23 (8: 12: 3)