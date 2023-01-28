ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brooke Nelson’s four-goal performance lifts Stillwater to Hockey Day Minnesota win over hometown hosts

In the morning game of these two Minnesota girls teams, Stillwater takes down White Bear Lake

Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0391.jpg
Stillwater forward Brooke Nelson (12) celebrates a goal against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 28, 2023 12:54 PM
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Stillwater junior forward Brooke Nelson's four-goal performance on Hockey Day Minnesota led the Ponies to an 8-3 victory Saturday over White Bear Lake.

The hometown host of the event tacked on the first goal of the game only a few minutes into the match. Elaina Hosfield scored her first varsity goal on a nice play from teammate Hailey Dawe.

Hunter Reardon tied things up for Stillwater early in the first period, and that's when the Ponies took off on the scoreboard.

Brooke Nelson then decided to score four straight goals; three in the first period and one in the second. Three were at even-strength and one came on the power play.

Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0467.jpg
White Bear Lake forward Elaina Hosfield (14) and Stillwater defense Alexa March (8) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Stillwater continued to dominate most of the game. White Bear Lake made a nice push towards the end of the game though as Amanda Smythe scored twice in the final minutes of regulation.

Stillwater is now 18-4 on the season while White Bear Lake falls to 8-15.

This story will be updated with coach and player post-game comments.

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GAME

Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0586.jpg
1/18: White Bear Lake forward Zoe Timmons (7) and Stillwater forward MaryFrancis Williams (34) battle for the puck in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0684.jpg
2/18: Stillwater forward Ashlyn Hoff (26) takes a shot at the goal against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0467.jpg
3/18: White Bear Lake forward Elaina Hosfield (14) and Stillwater defense Alexa March (8) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0500.jpg
4/18: White Bear Lake forward Amanda Smythe (6) makes a pass Against Stillwater in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0544.jpg
5/18: Stillwater forward Hunter Reardon (19) pass the puck past White Bear Lake defender Lyla Beck (12) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0399.jpg
6/18: Stillwater defense Grace Cheney (6) makes a pass against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0402.jpg
7/18: Stillwater defense Grace Cheney (6) and White Bear Lake forward Michael Delaney (22) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0421.jpg
8/18: Stillwater forward Olivia Dejarnett (29) make a pass against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0391.jpg
9/18: Stillwater forward Brooke Nelson (12) celebrates a goal against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0379.jpg
10/18: Stillwater celebrates a goal against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0296.jpg
11/18: Stillwater forward Ashlyn Hoff (26) makes a pass against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0365.jpg
12/18: White Bear Lake forward Amanda Smythe (6) takes a shot at the goal Against Stillwater in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0373.jpg
13/18: Stillwater defense Grace Cheney (6) has her shot deflected by Stillwater goaltender Lily Timmons (31) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0174.jpg
14/18: Against Stillwater come off the ice after the first period against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0254.jpg
15/18: Stillwater goaltender Lily Timmons (31) watches the action against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0285.jpg
16/18: Stillwater forward Hunter Reardon (19) sends the puck to Stillwater defense Grace Cheney (6) past Stillwater forward Ashlyn Hoff (26) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0074.jpg
17/18: White Bear Lake forward Hailey Dawe (22) takes a shot at Stillwater goaltender Lily Timmons (31) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0108.jpg
18/18: Stillwater forward Ashlyn Hoff (26) moves the puck against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.

Stillwater 8, White Bear Lake 3

SW: 4-2-2
WBL: 1-0-2

First period scoring — 1. WBL, Elaina Hosfield (Hailey Dawe); 1. SW, Hunter Reardon (Olivia Dejarnett); 2. SW, Brooke Nelson (Josie Lang); 3. SW, Nelson (Lang) (pp); 4. SW, Nelson (Josie St. Martin, Addison Finn)
Penalties — WBL, Zoe Timmons (body checking)

Second period scoring — 5. SW, Nelson (Kylie Ligday); 6. SW, Lang (unassisted)
Penalties — SW, Dejarnett (tripping); WBL, Amanda Smythe (interference); WBL, Timmons (tripping); SW, Finn (interference); SW, Alexa March (hooking); SW, Hailey Olson (high-sticking); SW, Ligday (high-sticking)

Third period scoring — 2. WBL, Smythe (Talia Domschot); 3. WBL, Smythe (Timmons); 7. SW, St. Martin (Braunshausen); 8. SW, Reardon (Ligday)
Penalties — SW, Too Many Players (bench minor);

SOG: SW, 31 (14: 9: 8); WBL, 23 (8: 12: 3)

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
