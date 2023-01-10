Brooke Holmes was the hero as Prior Lake Lakers beat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Prior Lake Lakers won on the road against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the second period. The third period remained goalless. Brooke Holmes scored the goal and delivered the win for Prior Lake.

Prior Lake's Brooke Holmes scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Brooke Holmes scored the first goal assisted by Lula Swanson and Ava Guillemette .

Next games:

The Jaguars travel to the Waconia Wildcats on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena. The Lakers will face Apple Valley on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.