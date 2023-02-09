Brimhall scores 2 in Fergus Falls Otters' win over River Lakes Stars

The Fergus Falls Otters defeated the visiting River Lakes Stars 5-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ayla McLellan.

Maddie Brimhall scored early in the second period, assisted by Maddie Hulter.

Seven minutes into the period, Maddie Brimhall scored a goal, assisted by Maddie Hulter and Hannah Johnson, making the score 2-1.

Averie Tonneson increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Maddie Hulter and Skye Norgren.

Maddie Hulter increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Hannah Johnson and Tyra Skjeret.

Tyra Skjeret increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Maddie Hulter and Brook Zierden.