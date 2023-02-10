Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades win to decide series

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades have secured victory in the series against the Northern Lakes Lightning in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 6-3 win.

The Blades took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Holly Ovsak.

The Lightning's Ava Merta tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Rose Aldridge and Isabella Lee.

The Blades took the lead late in the first when Reagan Wohlers scored, assisted by Alison Hoerer.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Blades led 5-2 going in to the third period.

The Lightning's Natalie Stueven narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jenna Stoerzinger at 10:41 into the third period.

Reagan Wohlers increased the lead to 6-3 six minutes later, assisted by Kennedy Schuler.