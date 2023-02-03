Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades look impressive on the road against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades put on a solid performance in their 3-3 draw away to the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the North Stars hosting Windom at 1 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena, and the Blades hosting Worthington at 1 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.