Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades look impressive on the road against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades put on a solid performance in their 3-3 draw away to the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:27 PM
Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the North Stars hosting Windom at 1 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena, and the Blades hosting Worthington at 1 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.