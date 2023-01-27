Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades got a shut out against Detroit Lakes Lakers

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades picked up a decisive road win against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Blades took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alison Hoerer. Anabel Pausch assisted.

The Blades increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Anabel Pausch late into the first, assisted by Alison Hoerer.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Blades.

The Blades increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Reagan Wohlers beat the goalie again.

In the end the 7-0 came from Kennedy Schuler who increased the Blades' lead, assisted by Reagan Wohlers, in the middle of the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Lakers travel to Prairie Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades will face Northern Lakes on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.