Breck Mustangs win over Armstrong/Cooper Wings when Torrin Luoma found the back of the net

The Breck Mustangs won 1-0 at home to the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The only goal of the game came from Torrin Luoma, who got the winner in the third period.

The Mustangs first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Torrin Luoma, assisted by Mary Knoll and Alexis Ulrich.

Next up:

The Mustangs travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden. The Wings host Centennial/Spring Lake Park to play the Panthers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.