SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Breck Mustangs win over Armstrong/Cooper Wings when Torrin Luoma found the back of the net

The Breck Mustangs won 1-0 at home to the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The only goal of the game came from Torrin Luoma, who got the winner in the third period.

500180043_690f8b6b05ddc1dc90f823b4bc06d10c.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 30, 2022 03:01 AM
Share

The Breck Mustangs won 1-0 at home to the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The only goal of the game came from Torrin Luoma, who got the winner in the third period.

Breck's Torrin Luoma scored the game-winning goal.

The Mustangs first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Torrin Luoma, assisted by Mary Knoll and Alexis Ulrich.

Next up:

The Mustangs travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden. The Wings host Centennial/Spring Lake Park to play the Panthers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.