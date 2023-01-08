Breck Mustangs end seven-loss run

The game between the Delano/Rockford Tigers and the Breck Mustangs finished 2-1 in overtime on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Breck after seven straight defeats.

Breck's Emerson Milchman scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kayleigh Olson . Emma Treptau assisted.

Kenzie Berman tied it up 1-1 early into the third period. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Emerson Milchman scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

The Tigers host Holy Family on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Mustangs will face Waconia on Wednesday at 5 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.