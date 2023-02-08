Breck Mustangs draw at home with North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

The points were split when the Breck Mustangs and the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT met on Tuesday. The game ended 1-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the TNT took the lead when Nicole James scored assisted by Katelyn Hackman .

Seven minutes into the period, Mary Knoll scored a goal, assisted by Kenzie Berman and Lucia Juenke, making the score 1-1.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Mustangs will host Minneapolis at 2 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden - Section 5A Quarterfinal and the TNT will host Hill-Murray at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.