Breck Mustangs continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Breck Mustangs get things going. On Tuesday, they played the Pine City Area Dragons and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Breck walked away with 7-4.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Maggie Wallander scored, assisted by Lauren Strothman and Emerson Milchman.

The Mustangs scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Dragons' Abby Aagaard narrowed the gap again, assisted by Emma Hermanson at 44 seconds into the third period.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Maggie Wallander beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Kenzie Berman and Katie Theissen.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 5-3 early into the third when Samantha Root found the back of the net, assisted by Emma Hermanson and Isabella Schneider .

The Mustangs increased the lead to 6-3 early in the third when Taylor Berman scored again, assisted by Addy Gunther and Emerson Milchman.

Rhiannon Ashworth narrowed the gap to 6-4 one minute later.

Katie Zakrajsheck increased the lead to 7-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Maggie Wallander and Lauren Strothman.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Dragons will play the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena, and the Mustangs will play the Bears at 3:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.