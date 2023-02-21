Breaking down the Minnesota girls state high school hockey tournament

ST. PAUL — It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. The time for the Minnesota high school girls state hockey tournament. Find out when and where to catch all of the action this week along with who the favorites are to come out on top in 2023.

Class A:

The Class A bracket and seedings are set. Quarterfinal games will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, Feb. 22, with game times at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Semifinals are set for Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while the championship match will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.

Consolation games will be held at TRIA Rink in St. Paul with games starting on Thursday. The consolation championship game will be held on Saturday the 25th at 8 a.m. The third-place game for Class A will be at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . Quarterfinals will be streamed live on NSPN.tv while the semifinals and title game will be streamed live on 45 TV ( Prep45 ).

Class AA:

Class AA quarterfinal games are being held on Thursday, Feb. 23, with games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. The semifinals will be on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 and 8 p.m. with the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Consolation games will be held on Friday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. while the third-place game will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . Quarterfinals will be streamed live on NSPN.tv while the semifinals and title game will be streamed live on 45 TV ( Prep45 ).

