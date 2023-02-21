Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Breaking down the Minnesota girls state high school hockey tournament

Find out when and where all of the action will take place this week and who the favorites are to come out on top. Look for your favorite team's preview and outlook at state as well.

Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
Andover's Ella Boerger (15) is persistent and finally gets the puck past Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) during the second period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 21, 2023 05:49 PM

ST. PAUL — It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. The time for the Minnesota high school girls state hockey tournament. Find out when and where to catch all of the action this week along with who the favorites are to come out on top in 2023.

Make sure to listen to The Rink Live podcast for a full breakdown of the state tournament brackets and Sydney Wolf and Eli Swanson's picks to win.

Wolf and Swanson will be covering the tournament at the Xcel Energy Center with game stories, updates and other news throughout the event on our website and social channels. Look forward to a plethora of photos from each game.

mshsl page girls promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live

Class A:

The Class A bracket and seedings are set. Quarterfinal games will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, Feb. 22, with game times at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Semifinals are set for Friday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while the championship match will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.

Consolation games will be held at TRIA Rink in St. Paul with games starting on Thursday. The consolation championship game will be held on Saturday the 25th at 8 a.m. The third-place game for Class A will be at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . Quarterfinals will be streamed live on NSPN.tv while the semifinals and title game will be streamed live on 45 TV ( Prep45 ).

Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.

CLASS A TEAM PREVIEWS
Hockey players.
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Albert Lea
The Tigers were most recently ranked No. 14 in Class A after posting a 18-7-1 record so far this season.
February 20, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Makanto East skates around the ice.
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Mankato East
Mankato East hasn’t had the toughest schedule, playing in Class A in southwestern Minnesota, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t be a competitive team at state.
February 20, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Luverne forward Payton Behr (15) moves the puck against Proctor/Hermantown in the second period of the State Class A quarterfinals Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Luverne
How many points will Kamryn Van Batavia finish her high school career with, and will Luverne get its first state tournament win?
February 20, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Warroad vs South St. Paul_0515.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: South St. Paul
The Packers have outscored opponents 119-37 this season and have great numbers on special teams – 31.2% on the power play and 94.4% on the penalty kill. They’ve given up only three power-play goals all season.
February 20, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Orono running to the bench to celebrate their goal.
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Orono
After earning a third-place state tournament finish in 2022, Orono has been a top team in Class A and is not going to be a team that goes down easily.
February 20, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
{seqn) Breck vs Fergus Falls
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Fergus Falls
The Otters head to St. Paul riding the wave of eighth-grader Maggie Greenagel’s nifty backhanded goal in overtime last Thursday in the 6A title game against River Lakes, a team that has knocked the Otters out of the running the last two seasons.
February 20, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0135.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Proctor/Hermantown
Proctor/Hermantown has built one of the state’s top girls hockey programs over recent years with five state tournament appearances in the last six seasons and a state title in 2021.
February 20, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Warroad vs Proctor-Hermantown_0848.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Warroad
The Warriors bring a high-powered offensive attack intent on winning their second straight state championship.
February 20, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson

Class AA:

Class AA quarterfinal games are being held on Thursday, Feb. 23, with games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. The semifinals will be on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 and 8 p.m. with the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Consolation games will be held on Friday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. while the third-place game will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . Quarterfinals will be streamed live on NSPN.tv while the semifinals and title game will be streamed live on 45 TV ( Prep45 ).

Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews below.

CLASS AA TEAM PREVIEWS
lakeville north girls hockey logo.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Lakeville North
The state tournament will be a new experience for this group of Panthers, some of whom had yet to start elementary school the last time North played at state.
February 20, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Edina vs Minnetonka_0874.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Minnetonka
Minnetonka absolutely has the firepower and two-way ability to win their first state championship in a decade, but the road to a state title will likely require conquering some past demons along the way.
February 20, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
rosemount girls hockey logo.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Rosemount
Rosemount returns to the state tournament for the second time and first since 2011 after beating Cretin-Derham Hall in double overtime on Sophie Stramel’s game-winning goal in the Section 3AA championship.
February 20, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Andover vs Gentry Academy_0398.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Gentry Academy
The Stars briefly jumped to the No. 1AA ranking in the Let’s Play Hockey poll in December after snapping Andover’s 33-game winning streak and have not dropped out of the top four this season.
February 20, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
IMG_0052.JPG
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Centennial/Spring Lake Park
Lauren O’Hara, a Ms. Hockey finalist and University of Minnesota commit, leads the Cougars with 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) this year. O’Hara’s totals account for nearly a third of all of Centennial’s goals this year
February 20, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Taylor Porthan Edina
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Edina
As the 3-seed in the state tournament, the Hornets will face unseeded Lakeville North in the quarterfinals after rolling through the Section 6AA tournament and beating No. 13 Blake 4-0 in the final.
February 20, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Andover vs Minnetonka_0538.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Andover
Andover is back at the state tournament for the sixth straight season and hopes to make it back to the state championship game for the fourth straight year after another strong performance in 2022-23.
February 20, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
20221217_Moorhead vs. Holy Family Girls_209.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: Moorhead
The Spuds are back in St. Paul for the first time in 17 years after beating Roseau 3-1 in the Section 8AA final and putting together a solid season that included games against some of the state’s best.
February 20, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson

Make sure to visit our The Rink Live tournament page for all of our 2023 state tournament team previews here . Follow The Rink Live on our social media pages for all things related to the Minnesota state tournament.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
