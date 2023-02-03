Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors win on the road against Willmar Cardinals
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors won when they visited the Willmar Cardinals on Thursday. The final score was 7-1.
Next up:
The Cardinals travel to the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center. The Warriors will face Moorhead on the road on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.