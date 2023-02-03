High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors win on the road against Willmar Cardinals

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors won when they visited the Willmar Cardinals on Thursday. The final score was 7-1.

img_500240526_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:44 PM
Next up:

The Cardinals travel to the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center. The Warriors will face Moorhead on the road on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.

