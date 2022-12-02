Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors win against River Lakes Stars in overtime

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the River Lakes Stars, ending 2-1 in the action on Thursday.

Brainerd/Little Falls' Hannah Neuwirth scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Stars took the lead when Sophia Hess scoredopened the scoring.

Molly Hagelie tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brynn Thoma and Molly Polhkamp. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:05 before Hannah Neuwirth scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Levi LeMieur and Aubree Caauwe.

Next games:

The Warriors host Duluth on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Stars visit St. Cloud to play the Crush on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena.