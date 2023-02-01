Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors win 4-1 on the road against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres a defeat 4-1.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Thursday, with the Storm’n Sabres hosting Buffalo at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena, and the Warriors hosting Willmar at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.