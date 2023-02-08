High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors victorious against Bemidji Lumberjacks

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors defeated the Bemidji Lumberjacks 7-3 on Tuesday.

img_500245655_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 09:19 PM
