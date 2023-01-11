SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors got a shut out against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors picked up a decisive home win against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

img_500219230_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:05 PM
Next games:

On Thursday, the Warriors will host the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena and the Storm’n Sabres will play against the Spuds at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.