Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors got a shut out against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors picked up a decisive home win against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Warriors will host the Stars at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena and the Storm’n Sabres will play against the Spuds at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.