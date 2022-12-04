Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors got a shut out against Duluth Northern Stars

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors picked up a decisive home win against the Duluth Northern Stars. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Warriors took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Macy Peterson. Kristinia Baillif and Peyton LeMieur assisted.

The Warriors' Lucy Peterson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie.

Peyton LeMieur scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Macy Peterson and Kristinia Baillif.

Peyton LeMieur increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Macy Peterson.

The Warriors made it 5-0 when Molly Hagelie scored, assisted by Molly Polhkamp late into the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Warriors host Duluth Marshall on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Northern Stars will face Northern Tier on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena.