Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors beat St. Cloud Crush and continue winning run

The game between the St. Cloud Crush and the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors on Tuesday finished 5-0. The result means Brainerd/Little Falls has four straight wins.

The visiting Warriors started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Lucy Peterson scoring in the first period, assisted by Aubree Caauwe.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Molly Hagelie scored, assisted by Molly Polhkamp and Brynn Thoma.

The Warriors scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Warriors play against Moorhead on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena. The Crush will face River Lakes on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.