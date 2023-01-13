Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors beat River Lakes Stars – Peterson scores 2

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors beat the hosting River Lakes Stars 6-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Warriors started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Mercedes Engstrom scoring in the first minute, assisted by Molly Hagelie and Lucy Peterson.

The Warriors' Peyton LeMieur increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Mercedes Engstrom.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Emma Stanley narrowed the gap to 5-1 late in the third period, assisted by Sophia Hess.

Macy Peterson increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Lucy Peterson and Molly Hagelie.

Coming up:

The Stars host Bemidji on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena. The Warriors host Fergus Falls to play the Otters on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.