Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars win at home against Waconia Wildcats

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won when they visited the Waconia Wildcats on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Julia Larson . Becca Brendalen and Jana Lesch assisted.

Jana Lesch scored late in the second period, assisted by Cara Krenz .

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Ella Schluck scored, assisted by Annika Mielke .

The Jaguars increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third when Jana Lesch found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Julia Larson.

Jana Lesch increased the lead to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Carly Larsom.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Jaguars will host Chaska/Chanhassen at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden and the Wildcats will host New Prague at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.