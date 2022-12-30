SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars win 7-1 on the road against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won on the road on Thursday, handing the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers a defeat 7-1.

img_500210777_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 30, 2022 11:01 AM
Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Riveters at 5 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament, and the Jaguars playing the Stars at 5:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament.