Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars win 7-1 on the road against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won on the road on Thursday, handing the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers a defeat 7-1.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Riveters at 5 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament, and the Jaguars playing the Stars at 5:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament.