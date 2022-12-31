Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars win 3-1 at home against Osseo/Park Center Stars

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won at home on Friday, handing the Osseo/Park Center Stars a defeat 3-1.

The Jaguars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jana Lesch . Valerie Panvica assisted.

The Stars tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Grace Armstrong netted one, assisted by Alicia Smuk .

Jana Lesch took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Julia Larson .

Jana Lesch increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Jaguars hosting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, and the Stars visiting Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.