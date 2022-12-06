Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars win 12-1 on the road against Visitation Blazers

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won on the road on Monday, handing the Visitation Blazers a defeat 12-1.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 9-1 within the first minute of the third period when Alyssa Ryan beat the goalie, assisted by Jana Lesch .

Julia Larson increased the lead to 10-1 five minutes later, assisted by Carly Larsom and Cara Krenz .

Jana Lesch increased the lead to 11-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Kaysawn Carlson and Becca Brendalen .

Emelia Lowe increased the lead to 12-1 three minutes later, assisted by Becca Brendalen and Elizabeth Crane .

Next up:

The Blazers host the Chisago Lakes Wildcats in the next game at home on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena. The same day, the Jaguars will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.