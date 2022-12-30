Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars victorious against Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars defeated the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers 7-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Jaguars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Julia Larson . Allison Wolfe assisted.

The Jaguars' Jana Lesch increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Becca Brendalen and Alyssa Ryan .

The Jaguars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Carly Larson increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period, assisted by Elizabeth Crane .

Julia Larson increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Jana Lesch.

Jana Lesch increased the lead to 7-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Julia Larson.

Coming up:

The Tigers host the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters in the next game at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament. The same day, the Jaguars will host the Stars at 5:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena - Holiday Tournament.