Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars couldn't stop star-studded Fergus Falls Otters from winning

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars and the Fergus Falls Otters met on Saturday. Fergus Falls came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-3.

Fergus Falls' Maddie Brimhall scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Jaguars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Allison Wolfe . Kaysawn Carlson and Jana Lesch assisted.

The Otters' Averie Tonneson tied it up in the first period, assisted by Rachel Debrito and Maggie Greenagel.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Jaguars led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Tyra Skjeret tied the game 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Skye Norgren.

Maddie Brimhall took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Rachel Debrito and Averie Tonneson.

Next up:

The Otters play against River Lakes on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Jaguars will face Prior Lake on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.