High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won their road game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers on Thursday, ending 7-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 29, 2022 09:26 PM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting Northern Tier at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena, and the Jaguars visiting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.