Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers
The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won their road game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers on Thursday, ending 7-1.
The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won their road game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers on Thursday, ending 7-1.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting Northern Tier at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena, and the Jaguars visiting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.