Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars beat Minneapolis in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won 4-3 on the road against Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Minneapolis players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Celia Midtbo . Savannah Forrest and Ana Davis assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Jaguars led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Celia Midtbo narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the third period, assisted by Ruby Christman .

The Minneapolis players narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Savannah Forrest scored, assisted by Ana Davis and Ruby Christman.

Next up:

The Minneapolis players travels to Orono on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena. The Jaguars will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.