Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars beat Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks – Larson scores 2

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars won against the hosting Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks 4-1 on Monday.

The Jaguars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Julia Larson . Becca Brendalen assisted.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Becca Brendalen netted one, assisted by Julia Larson and Valerie Panvica .

Stormhawks' Brenna Westerhaus tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Ella Sharkey assisted.

Late, Julia Larson scored a goal, assisted by Jana Lesch and Carly Larson , making the score 3-1.

Kylie Jones increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Aaliyah Lawrence.

Next games:

The Stormhawks host the Waconia Wildcats on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Jaguars will face Holy Angels at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.