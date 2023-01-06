Blake Schultz unstoppable as East Grand Forks Green Wave beat Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades

The East Grand Forks Green Wave beat the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades at home 5-3. Blake Schultz stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Kara Ellis also scored a goal for East Grand Forks, while Breckenridge-Wahpeton's goals came through Reagan Wohlers.

The Green Wave started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Blake Schultz scoring in the first minute, assisted by Maggey Plante.

The Blades tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Reagan Wohlers scored the first goal.

The Blades took the lead in the first period when Reagan Wohlers scored yet again.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Green Wave.

Blake Schultz increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period, assisted by Maggey Plante and Kara Ellis.

Coming up:

The Green Wave play Fargo Davies away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center. The Blades will face Northern Lakes at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.