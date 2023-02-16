High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Blake Bears win to move on

The Blake Bears have won against the Armstrong/Cooper Wings 8-0.

February 16, 2023 04:09 AM

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.