Blake Bears win and move on

The Blake Bears have won against the Armstrong/Cooper Wings 8-0.

The hosting Bears opened strong, right after the puck drop with Remy Abraham scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jackie Wethington and Suzy Higuchi .

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Payton Smith scored, assisted by Samantha Negaard and Addie Wethington .

The Bears increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Sam Broz halfway through the first, assisted by Callie Arthur .

The Bears scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Bears increased the lead to 6-0, after only 43 seconds into the third period when Jackie Wethington beat the goalie, assisted by Ani Fagley and Remy Abraham.

Sam Broz increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Suzy Higuchi.

In the end the 8-0 came from Sam Broz who increased the Bears' lead, assisted by Suzy Higuchi and Charlotte Opp , in the middle of the third period. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.