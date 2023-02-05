Blake Bears win 3-1 at home against Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Blake Bears won at home on Saturday, handing the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers a defeat 3-1.

The hosting Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ani Fagley . Suzy Higuchi assisted.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Sam Broz scored.

Teagan Kulenkamp narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third, assisted by Ella O'Hearn .

Samantha Negaard increased the lead to 3-1 only seconds later.