Blake Bears got a shut out against Burnsville

The Blake Bears picked up a decisive road win against the Burnsville. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Bears took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Suzy Higuchi . Sam Broz and Ani Fagley assisted.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Suzy Higuchi scored again, assisted by Charlotte Opp .

The Bears' Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Sam Broz and Elizabeth Hughes.

Sam Broz scored early in the second period, assisted by Suzy Higuchi.

The Bears made it 5-0 when Sam Broz scored, assisted by Suzy Higuchi halfway through the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Burnsville players play Shakopee away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. The Bears will face Gentry at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.