Blake Bears got a shut out against Breck Mustangs

The Blake Bears picked up a decisive home win against the Breck Mustangs. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.

The Bears started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Remy Abraham scoring in the first minute, assisted by Callie Arthur and Ani Fagley .

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Sally Countryman scored the first goal, assisted by Remy Abraham and Charlotte Opp .

The Bears increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Sam Broz struck, assisted by Addie Wethington and Suzy Higuchi .

The Bears increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Sam Broz in the middle of the first period, assisted by Suzy Higuchi.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Bears led 9-0 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Bears will play the Panthers at 2 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena, and the Mustangs will play the Stars at 1 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.