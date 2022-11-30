Blake Bears claim win on the road against Moorhead Spuds

A close game saw the Blake Bears just edge out the Moorhead Spuds on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

The Bears took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sam Broz. Suzy Higuchi and Callie Arthur assisted.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Suzy Higuchi netted one, assisted by Callie Arthur.

The Spuds narrowed the gap to 2-1 one minutes into the period when Ella Holm beat the goalie, assisted by Taylor Brueske and Annie Krieg.

In the second period, the Bears made it 3-1 with a goal from Callie Arthur.

The Spuds narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Taylor Brueske scored, assisted by Kate Kosobud and Kellsey Kludt.

Samantha Negaard increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Jackie Wethington and Ani Fagley.

Kate Kosobud narrowed the gap to 4-3 just one minute later, assisted by Olivia Kortan and Ella Holm.

Coming up:

The Spuds host Elk River/Zimmerman on Monday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Bears will face Eden Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.