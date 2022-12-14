Blaine Bengals win 3-1 at home against Rogers Royals

The Blaine Bengals won at home on Tuesday, handing the Rogers Royals a defeat 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Taylor Olson. Gracyn Knowles assisted.

The Royals tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Lauren Barnacle netted one, assisted by Ava Johansson and Erica Maida.

Miyah Gunter took the lead eight minutes later.

Macy Janssen increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Kendal Dean.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Bengals hosting the Wings at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena, and the Royals playing the Panthers at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.