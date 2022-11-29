Blaine Bengals pull ahead in the third to defeat Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

The Blaine Bengals were victorious on the road against the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Blaine pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-3.

Blaine's Kendal Dean scored the game-winning goal.

The Bengals took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Grace Chapman. Bella Brady and Macy Janssen assisted.

The Lightning tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Kylie DeBay netted one, assisted by Kalle Reed and Allie LeClaire.

Bengals' Paige Nowicki tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Taylor Olson assisted.

Late, the Lightning made it 2-2 with a goal from Mercury Bischoff.

Gracyn Knowles took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Macy Janssen.

Molly Pierce tied the game 3-3 just one minute later, assisted by Jazzy Bischoff and Mercury Bischoff.

Just less than a minute later Kendal Dean scored, assisted by Bella Brady, and decided the game.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Lightning hosting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 7 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, and the Bengals hosting Hill-Murray at Aldrich Arena.