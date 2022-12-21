Black River Falls score twice in the third to beat Winona Winhawks

The Black River Falls defeated the Winona Winhawks 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Black River Falls pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Black River Falls' Zowie Hunter scored the game-winning goal.

The Black River Falls players took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Marah Noth.

Zowie Hunter scored early in the second period, assisted by Payton ONeill and Kaylan Hanson.

Late, Jordyn Werner scored a goal, assisted by Avery Engbrecht and Addison Burns , making the score 2-1.

Kiley Pollock then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2.

Zowie Hunter took the lead in the third period.

Coming up:

The Black River Falls players travel to Winona on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Ice Arena. The Winhawks will face Hudson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hudson Sports & Civic Center.