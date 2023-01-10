Black River Falls overcome disadvantage to win

The Black River Falls lagged behind ahead of the third period in their road game against the Winona Winhawks. But the team overcame the odds to win 2-1.

Black River Falls' Zowie Hunter scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Winhawks took the lead when Briar Rouleau scored the first goal.

The Black River Falls players tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Zowie Hunter beat the goalie, assisted by Jordan Berg.

Zowie Hunter took the lead late in the third.

The Winhawks were whistled for no penalties, while the Black River Falls players received no penalties.