Black River Falls got a shut out against Winona Winhawks

The Black River Falls picked up a decisive home win against the Winona Winhawks. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Black River Falls players started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Isabella Arne scoring in the first period, assisted by Zowie Hunter.

The Black River Falls players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Avery Hagen scored, assisted by Jordan Berg.

The Black River Falls' players Zowie Hunter increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Sam Berra.

In the end the 4-0 came from Zowie Hunter who increased the Black River Falls' players lead, early into the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Black River Falls players travel to the Winona Winhawks on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at La Crescent Community Ice Arena. The Winhawks will face Rochester Mayo on the road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.