Bismarck High/Legacy victorious against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Bismarck High/Legacy defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave 4-2 on Wednesday.

The visiting Bismarck High/Legacy players opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ainsley Johnson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ava Krikorian and Madison Flemmer.

The Bismarck High/Legacy's players Madison Flemmer increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ainsley Johnson.

The Bismarck High/Legacy players increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Ava Krikorian scored.

The Bismarck High/Legacy players made it 4-0 with a goal from Alyssa Krikorian.

Blake Schultz narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Ava Kleinvachter and Claire Beck .

The Green Wave narrowed the gap again with a goal from Maggey Plante, assisted by Kara Ellis and Blake Schultz at 15:20 into the third period.