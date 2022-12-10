SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Berquist strikes twice as Hastings Raiders beat Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The Hastings Raiders defeated the visiting Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters 5-1 on Thursday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 09, 2022 11:47 PM
The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kacey Plank . Kyra Erickson assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Addie Seleski scored, assisted by Brooke Townsend and Libby Knoll .

Evie Daly scored early into the second period, assisted by Faye Leitner and Mia Cheesebrough .

Makayla Berquist increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jade Schauer and Kylie Gruden .

Makayla Berquist increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later.

Madyn Hanson increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Karissa Thompson .

Next up:

On Friday, the Raiders will host the Bears at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena and the Riveters will play against the TNT at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.