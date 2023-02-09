Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights win on the road against Hill-Murray Pioneers

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights won when they visited the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Tuesday. The final score was 5-2.

The visiting Red Knights opened strong, early in the game with Ellie Stewart scoring in the first period.

The Pioneers' Shae Stinnett tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Chloe Boreen and Jessica Dochniak.

The Red Knights scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 4-2, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Grace Bendickson found the back of the net, assisted by Avalyn Mikkelson.

Ellie Stewart increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lulu Rucinski.